Anushka Sharma, Natasa Stankovic to Karanvir Bohra: Stars celebrating first Holi with their new babies

Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated across the country, even if in a low key mode, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While this year the celebrations have been curtailed, it is nonetheless a happy occasion for several celebrities as it is their first Holi with their newborn babies.

Several celeb couples became parents recently and have been enjoying a new phase in their lives. From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Natasha Stankovic-Hardik Pandya, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Amrita Rao-Anmol, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sidhu, among others became proud parents.

We bring you the list of celebs parents who will be celebrating their first Holi with their new family members:

1) Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The couple on January 11, 2021, were blessed with a daughter whom they named Vamika. Recently, Anushka had shared a post with her husband Virat and her baby, captioning it, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

2) Natasha Stankovic-Hardik Pandya: They welcomed baby boy Agastya on July 30, 2020. The couple got married amid the Covid-19 pandemic and announced the pregnancy. Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai in a surprise private ceremony on January 1, 2020. Recently, the trio took up the 'Don't Rush' challenge and Natasha shared the video on social media.

3) Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan: The actor couple welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. They are already proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena resumed work last week as the actor was spotted in a Mumbai studio, where she was shooting for a celebrity cooking show.

4) Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy: The TV couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their baby boy Aaravv on February 9. They have been open about sharing pictures and videos of the baby, unlike others and even created an Instagram page for him.

5) Amrita Rao-Anmol: The actor welcomed a baby boy on November 1, 2020. She married RJ Anmol in 2016. Speaking about Anmol's parenting skills with Pinkvilla last year, Amrita had said, "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help."

6) Karanvir Bohra-and Teejay Sidhu: The couple welcomed their third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow in December 2020. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay were already proud parents of twin daughters Bella and Vienna. Teejay has been sharing pictures with her baby. She has also opened up on the emotional upheavals of a new mom.

7) Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha Cheranda: The couple welcomed baby boy Prince in September 2020. They have been married since 2018. In an Instagram post, Gaurav had said that Prince came into his life ‘as precious rain falls on parched ground’. He had written, “It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat..”

8) Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj: Married in 2014, Aftab and Dusanj welcomed a baby girl on July 28 in London, UK. He announced the news on August 1, 2020. Sharing the news on Instagram he wrote, "'A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

9) Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh: The duo welcomed their son Sufi on February 3, 2021. The couple got married in January 2012. In an emotional post recently, Jankee had written, "1st of March was the first time I left Sufi home alone whist I went to the dentist for just literally 40 mins. I was prepping for it all day, timing everything in a way that I manage to feed him well and also manage to reach the doctors in time . But ofcourse nothing ever goes as planned when you really want it to."