Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's return to form as he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore to win over Gujarat Titans

Anushka Sharma has shared her reaction to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's IPL innings on Thursday. After a disappointing performance in previous IPL matches, Virat regained his form, as he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday. He scored 73 runs off 54 balls. Also read: Anushka Sharma reveals she turns to husband Virat Kohli for batting tips as she preps for Chakda Xpress

Taking to her Instagram Stories post the match, Anushka shared a picture of Virat in which he is seen raising his bat in the air in celebratory mood. She added a heart emoticon and hands joined in prayer emoji.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's performance on Thursday.

Virat Kohli had a poor season by his standards, which includes three ducks in the ongoing IPL. Post the match, Virat spoke about how hard he had worked to return to form. He said, “I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. I have worked really hard. Before this game, I batted non-stop in the nets for 90 minutes. I came in very free and relaxed."

Anushka is currently working on her own cricket skills. She is learning the game to play cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic titled Chakda Xpress. She recently shared a glimpse of her intense training session. In the clip, she is seen sitting on the ground as she takes a break and poses for the camera. "Not at all hot," Anushka captioned the post.

The film revolves around the journey of Jhulan, from convincing her parents to play cricket, breaking stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest woman cricketers India has ever produced. Talking about seeking help from Virat, Anushka recently told Harper's Bazaar in an interview, "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

