Anushka Sharma relishes dosa in Cape Town, drools over her meal spread. See photo

Anushka Sharma, a bonafide foodie, often shares glimpses of her meals on social media. She enjoyed some dosa recently in Cape Town.
From Anushka Sharma's Instagram. 
Published on Jan 23, 2022 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anushka Sharma, every now and then, shares glimpses of her meals on Instagram and Sunday was one such day. Anushka is currently in Cape Town with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, who is in South Africa for India's cricket series.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a glimpse of what appears to be her breakfast spread. The photo reveals Anushka is a fan of dosa as she added the drool emoji and a bunch of hearts to her post, writing ‘Podi dosa’. Oranges and condiments can also be seen placed on the table.

A glimpse of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story. 
Anushka also updates her fans with routine entries on her Instagram stories, mostly from her workout sessions - she has mastered the art of clicking ‘sweaty selfies’.

Last week, Virat Kohli announced his exit from test captaincy, when Anushka gave him a shout-out in a long Instagram note. Sharing a bunch of photos with Virat, in one of which she also featured, Anushka wrote: “In 2014 we were so young and naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive and motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. ”

"A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example and gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done," she added.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017, celebrated their daughter Vamika's first birthday in South Africa earlier this month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

anushka sharma virat kohli
