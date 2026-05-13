Anushka Sharma returns to screen with new ad, fans feel she looks unrecognisable: 'As a mother of 2…'

Actor Anushka Sharma has been away from Bollywood for almost a decade now, but she still commands a loyal fan following. That was evident as the actor appeared on screen after several months in a new ad, released on Tuesday. As the video dropped, fans called it a pleasant surprise, with many saying she looks unrecognisable now.

Anushka Sharma appears in new ad

Anushka Sharma in a still from her new ad.

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Anushka appeared in an ad for Heera by GIVA, which was shared by the company on Tuesday. While the video did not get much attention on YouTube, it was soon shared on Reddit and Instagram, where fans praised Anushka’s ‘return’ to the screen. One commented, “Damn, seeing (her) on screen after a really long time.” Another added, “Setting aside her recent obsession with that demigod-like figure, she's a gorgeous woman living what seems like a fairytale life.”

Fans say Anushka looks unrecognisable

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{{^usCountry}} However, a few felt that Anushka looked very different from her usual self in this video. “She looks unrecognisable here,” remarked one. Another added, “Something is off about her face, not sure what.” Many wondered if Anushka had ‘work done’ on her face, judging from the video. One comment read, “Is this edited or work done on the face? Either way, it's not looking natural. Also, lately there's something about her that doesn't sit right, I don't know what.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a few felt that Anushka looked very different from her usual self in this video. “She looks unrecognisable here,” remarked one. Another added, “Something is off about her face, not sure what.” Many wondered if Anushka had ‘work done’ on her face, judging from the video. One comment read, “Is this edited or work done on the face? Either way, it's not looking natural. Also, lately there's something about her that doesn't sit right, I don't know what.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But fans of Anushka vehemently defended her against the unsubstantiated claims. One comment stated, “We have seen her in stadiums too. This is age-related, and some of it is here in the video due to editing.” Anushka may have been away from the screen for a while, but is a regular at the T20 games of the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, supporting husband Virat Kohli when he takes the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But fans of Anushka vehemently defended her against the unsubstantiated claims. One comment stated, “We have seen her in stadiums too. This is age-related, and some of it is here in the video due to editing.” Anushka may have been away from the screen for a while, but is a regular at the T20 games of the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, supporting husband Virat Kohli when he takes the field. {{/usCountry}}

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Another social media user defended Anushka and wrote, “People here commenting about her face, you are the same people who scream about plastic surgeries gone wrong on actresses. As a mother of 2, she looks great. I mean, as a mother of 1, I can say it’s so hard to get back in shape. Your metabolism is gone to dogs, and it takes ages to feel mentally normal, leave alone physically. Give some grace to women out there. I’m not a big Anushka fan myself (given her holier-than-thou attitude and her ability to look through people). But I’m speaking for women in general out there.”

Anushka Sharma’s film career

Anushka began her film career as a teenager, appearing opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She appeared in hits such as Band Baaja Baraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sanju over the next 10 years, establishing herself as one of the leading female stars in Bollywood. The 2018 release, Zero, was her last film. She appeared in a cameo in Qala, her home production. In 2022, she finished filming Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami. But the film hasn't been released yet, with no release date info.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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