Anushka Sharma returns to work after welcoming Vamika with Virat Kohli. See pics

Anushka Sharma, who is now mom to one-and-half-month-old daughter Vamika, has returned back to work. She was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Anushka Sharma has returned to work after welcoming her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The Zero actor was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Anushka was seen in a short white top and denim pants, paired with a mask. She looked in shape and had her hair tied back in a ponytail.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had revealed her future plans during her pregnancy. She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

She had featured in several commercials for which she shot during her pregnancy while taking all precautions amid coronavirus pandemic. Anushka recently returned from Ahmedabad where she and daughter Vamika had accompanied Virat for the India-England series.

Anushka had shared the first photo with her child on February 1. Sharing a picture where she posed alongside Virat while holding the baby in her hands, she had written, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in a secret Hindu marriage ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed Vamika on January 11 this year and requested the media to not click her pictures on spotting her in public.

