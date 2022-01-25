Anushka Sharma's fans defend her after Shoaib Akhtar's ‘Virat Kohli shouldn't have married' comment: 'Stupid logic'

Actor Anushka Sharma's fans are unimpressed at former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's recent comments. During an interview, Shoaib said that Anushka's husband, cricketer Virat Kohli should not have gotten married, hinting at the idea that somehow his bad performance on the field was linked to his marriage with Anushka.

Speaking about Virat's recent decision to quit as Test captain of the Indian cricket team, Shoaib said that Virat should have concentrated on the game for 10-12 years rather than getting married. "I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little," he said in an interview to Dainik Jagran.

"There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," he added and said that a cricket captain should get married only after retiring from the role.

The logic behind Shoaib's comments did not sit well with Anushka and Virat's fans. They took to Twitter, asking him not to drag Virat's family and personal decisions into the debate. “Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan,” wrote a fan in a tweet.

Another recalled how Virat has enjoyed some of his best cricketing years after his marriage to Anushka. “Lol... They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018,” the tweet read. A fan added, “Mein bata ta hu (Let me tell you). After marriage Kapil won WC 83. After marriage Dhoni won WC 11. After marriage Virat won WC 19. All after one year of marriage.”

Another fan gave cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s example as well. “Sachin had no problem being married and having children and making runs and records,” they wrote. “I don't understand why everyone makes someone personal life responsible for his ongoing bad performance in cricket. There are many other issues because of what one performance can't be good 'inside cricket politics’. No one has a right to drag VK personal life into this,” read another tweet.

Anushka has often been targeted by cricket fans and players for Virat’s bad performance on the field. Earlier, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had commented on her, something that Anushka had publicly expressed her disappointment at.

