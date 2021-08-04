Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anushka Sharma's latest 'casual' pics from the park have a Justin Bieber connection, see here

Anushka Sharma has shared a few goofy pictures from her visit to the park. The actor is currently with Virat Kohli in the UK.
Anushka Sharma has shared a series of pictures from her day out in the park and we spotted a Justin Bieber connection in them. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos in which posed under the shade of a huge tree, striking different poses.

While she tried to flex her arm in one, she did a long stretch in another. Anushka Sharma shared the pictures with the caption written in Hindi, "Some very casual posing in the park." In the pictures, Anushka wore a pink sweatshirt with the word Drew on it. The fashion label belongs to Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The singer has often been spotted wearing the outfits from his line.

Anushka has been enjoying the outdoors in the United Kingdom, where she has been stationed since June. She and her daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to the country for his cricket tours. The team will be playing a series against England soon.

During her stay, Anushka and Virat enjoyed breakfast and lunch dates together, explored the countryside, and bonded with fellow players. Anushka had recently shared a group picture, featuring cricketers Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma and also posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively, Rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were seen as well. Anushka and Athiya also bonded, with Athiya doubling up as the actor's photographer on their day out.

Besides spending time with fellow team members, Virat and Anushka celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday with a day at the park. The actor shared pictures of the little one playing with Virat and resting on Anushka's chest. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year.

Anushka hasn't appeared in a film since 2018's Zero. However, she has been busy with her production house, backing Paatal Lok and Bulbbul in 2020.

