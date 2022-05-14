Anushka Sharma’s new pic from magazine cover shoot impresses husband Virat Kohli, he calls her ‘gorgeous’

Anushka Sharma posted a new photo from a magazine cover shoot on Instagram on Saturday. While many stars, like actor Athiya Shetty and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, gave her elegant look a thumbs-up, it was her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s shout-out to his wife that stood out. Read more: Anushka Sharma applauds Virat Kohli’s ability to laugh at himself as he jokes about his bad form in new video

Anushka and Virat often leave the sweetest comments on each other’s social media posts. Showing his admiration for Anushka, Virat dropped a short-and-sweet comment on her image from her latest magazine spread. He called her, “Gorgeous”. Reactions from fans also poured in on Anushka’s photo. “How do you look so elegant,” wrote one Instagram user, while another one said, “You are literally queen.”

In the photo from the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar India, Anushka is dressed in a pale pink blazer, baby blue shirt, and white trousers.

Anushka Sharma's magazine cover shoot is getting love from celebs.

From walking the red carpet together to getting married in an intimate Tuscany wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become one of the most high profile celebrity couples in India. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika into the world. In her new magazine interview, the actor spoke about her experience of filming for the first time after having a baby.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. In 2012, she became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri. Speaking about filming Chakda Xpress in her new magazine interview, Anushka said, “I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before.”

Anushka was last seen in Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

