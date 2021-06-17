Anushka Sharma shares special birthday wish for mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon

Anushka Sharma has wished actor Lisa Haydon a happy birthday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Lisa, cradling her baby bump. The two worked together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"Happy birthday Lisa. Hope the 'Vaatavaran' of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well," Anushka Sharma wrote in her message for Lisa Haydon. Lisa is expecting her third baby, a daughter, in a few days.

Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Lisa Haydon,

On Thursday, Lisa also shared pictures from her baby shower. She added a disclaimer that she did not drink any alcohol at the event. "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard," she captioned pictures from her baby shower.

In another post, she thanked all her friends for organising the party for her. "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!" she wrote.

Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani had said last week that they will welcome their daughter on June 22. “Our third child--a daughter--is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli also became first time parents in January this year. They welcomed a baby daughter, whom they have named Vamika.