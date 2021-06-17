Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares special birthday wish for mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon
Anushka Sharma shares special birthday wish for mommy-to-be Lisa Haydon

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of Lisa Haydon on her birthday. Here's what she wrote.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a message for Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third baby.

Anushka Sharma has wished actor Lisa Haydon a happy birthday. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Lisa, cradling her baby bump. The two worked together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

"Happy birthday Lisa. Hope the 'Vaatavaran' of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well," Anushka Sharma wrote in her message for Lisa Haydon. Lisa is expecting her third baby, a daughter, in a few days.

On Thursday, Lisa also shared pictures from her baby shower. She added a disclaimer that she did not drink any alcohol at the event. "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard," she captioned pictures from her baby shower.

In another post, she thanked all her friends for organising the party for her. "One of the most special days... Five friends ( @nicspichi @jieunwrigley @kathykwei @jacintakuok @simmigm ) planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all ) BUT , this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!" she wrote.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares closer look at her home in new video, don't miss the grand poster bed

Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani had said last week that they will welcome their daughter on June 22. “Our third child--a daughter--is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli also became first time parents in January this year. They welcomed a baby daughter, whom they have named Vamika.

