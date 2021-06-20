Anushka Sharma shares unseen pic from pregnancy days in Father's Day post for Virat Kohli and her dad

Anushka Sharma has shared a gallery of pictures with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and her father, colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma to mark Father's Day. The series of pictures included an unseen picture of the actor cradling her baby bump, a picture of the actor with her father and a picture of Virat and Ajay together.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, "The two most exemplary men . The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have #happyfathersday."

Virat, on the other hand, penned a note on his father and shared on his Instagram Stories. The cricketer said, "Happy father's day to all father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together."

Anushka and Virat embraced parenthood earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, in January. Although Anushka has shared glimpses of the little one, she and Virat have decided to keep the identity of Vamika under wraps.

Speaking about the decision, Anushka told Vogue India in December, "We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”

Anushka is currently in the United Kingdom, where she is supporting Virat as him and his squad compete against New Zealand at the World Test Championship (WTC). Anushka has been making fans jealous with pictures from the stadium. The actor had revealed that the pitch is visible from her room's balcony. She also shared a picture of the toss taking place followed by a picture of enjoying a plate of samosas.

Anushka was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. While she hasn't announced a film since then, she has backed digital projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok, which released during the pandemic.