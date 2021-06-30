Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anushka Sharma steps out for a stroll with daughter Vamika in the UK

Anushka Sharma was seen taking a walk on the streets with her daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat Kohli are currently in the UK.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Anushka Sharma is with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in the UK.

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in the UK with her husband Virat Kohli, stepped out for a walk with their daughter Vamika. Pictures of Anushka pushing Vamika around in her stroller were widely shared online by fan clubs.

In the photos, Anushka Sharma could be seen wearing a large brown coat, with her hair parted down the middle and tied into a ponytail. Vamika’s face was not visible in the images.

Earlier this month, Anushka accompanied Virat Kohli to Southampton for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. She has been documenting their trip on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

On Monday, Anushka shared a picture with Virat as they enjoyed a ‘quick breakfast’. In the photo, she could be seen taking a bite of some food, while Virat smiled for the camera with a cup of hot beverage in his hand. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,” her post was captioned.

Earlier this month, as Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton, she shared a picture with a view of the Ageas Bowl behind her. “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium,” she wrote. She has since been sharing glimpses of the ‘English summer’, her meals and her workout sessions.

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika in January. They have requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking unauthorised pictures of her. During an interactive session on Instagram, Virat said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to maintain Vamika’s privacy until ‘she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice’.

Meanwhile, Anushka has put up some of her maternity clothes for sale, with the proceeds going to charity. She announced the initiative with an Instagram post and wrote, “Fun fact: if even just 1% of pregnant women in urban India bought 1 piece of maternity clothing preloved over newly manufactured, EACH YEAR we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years!!”

