Anushka Sharma is feeling 'mighty victorious' after sneaking in a bite of breakfast with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma felt 'mighty victorious' after sneaking in some breakfast on Monday. Anushka was joined by husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the picture, shared on Instagram.

"When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she wrote in her caption. The picture showed Anushka Sharma taking a bite of some food, with a cheeky expression on her face. Sitting next to her, Virat Kohli had a cup of a hot beverage in his hand. The couple appeared to be sitting in a cafe. She also added emojis that symbolised her and Virat, and daughter Vamika.

Anushka accompanied Virat and Team India to England, where the team took on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, in Southampton. The match was marred by frequent rain delays, and ended with New Zealand emerging victorious. An Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan departed for a tour of Sri Lanka recently.

Virat and Anushka welcomed Vamika, their first child, earlier this year. They have requested the media to not share unauthorised pictures of the baby. In a personalised note to the paparazzi, the couple had written, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” a part of their note to the media read."

Virat in a recent social media interaction addressed their decision to protect Vamika's privacy. A fan asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” The cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”