Anushka Sharma stuns in unseen photos from wedding, pregnancy in her and brother Karnesh’s Raksha Bandhan posts

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish her brother Karnesh Ssharma on Raksha Bandhan with then-and-now photos of them. In the first picture, they were seen as kids, while the second seemed to be an unseen candid image from one of her wedding rituals. She had a red dupatta on her head, with mehendi on her hands and feet.

“The unbreakable bond ... @kans26,” Anushka captioned her post, tagging Karnesh. Abhishek Banerjee, who played the antagonist in their production Paatal Lok, dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Karnesh also dedicated a Raksha Bandhan post to Anushka. “Only (heart emojis) @anushkasharma. Happy rakshabandhan,” he wrote.

Karnesh dug out old photos, many of them from their childhood. The last picture in the carousel was from last year’s Diwali celebrations, when Anushka was pregnant with her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika.

Anushka and Karnesh have their own production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Together, they have produced films such as NH10, Pari and Bulbbul. They also produced the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. Their upcoming production, Qala, will mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Karnesh described his professional relationship with Anushka as a mixed bag. “It’s good, it’s bad, very bad, sometimes torturous and suicidal,” he laughed.

Anushka agreed, “He’s right, it’s not all good, because somewhere, as family, you take each other for granted. When you have to speak to somebody from your workspace, you’ll be tactful. But with your sibling, you talk with no holds barred. So, sometimes, we end up fighting. But these are things we are both aware of. The good bit that comes out of working together is far more. Also, we are too close. If we didn’t have such a strong relationship, it would’ve been different. In our case, he is my best friend.”