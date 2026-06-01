Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli exude ‘pure happiness’ as they dance together after RCB’s IPL 2026 triumph in ‘cutest video’

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pulled off a stunning victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. After the win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's on-field PDA won the internet. Now, a new video showing the couple dancing the night away while celebrating the victory has left fans gushing over their chemistry.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dance the night out after RCB's win

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's clip from RCB after-party following 2nd IPL win.

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The video, which has now surfaced online, shows Virat and Anushka dancing with other members of the team. Both looked overjoyed, with Virat showing off his dance moves alongside Dinesh Karthik. In one of the heartwarming moments, Anushka was also seen recording Virat as he danced, capturing the text printed on his T-shirt: “One felt nice, we did it twice.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans could not stop gushing over the couple's celebration. One comment read, “Seeing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating together made the moment even more special. Pure happiness, pure vibes, and a memory RCB fans will cherish forever.” Another wrote, “Her reactions are worth watching. She just admires him a lot, it seems. Makes them a perfect couple.” A third commented, “This is so cute.” Another fan wrote, “RCB winning the IPL and Virat–Anushka celebrating = full-circle emotional cinema.” One more comment read, “Pure vibes, endless smiles, and unforgettable memories — this is the cutest clip of the day!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans could not stop gushing over the couple's celebration. One comment read, “Seeing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating together made the moment even more special. Pure happiness, pure vibes, and a memory RCB fans will cherish forever.” Another wrote, “Her reactions are worth watching. She just admires him a lot, it seems. Makes them a perfect couple.” A third commented, “This is so cute.” Another fan wrote, “RCB winning the IPL and Virat–Anushka celebrating = full-circle emotional cinema.” One more comment read, “Pure vibes, endless smiles, and unforgettable memories — this is the cutest clip of the day!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RCB added another achievement to their record by becoming just the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 before chasing down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB added another achievement to their record by becoming just the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, RCB restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8 before chasing down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. {{/usCountry}}

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As Virat hit the winning six to seal the victory, Anushka was seen jumping with joy in the stands and celebrating wildly. The actor was also spotted exchanging flying kisses with her husband, a moment that quickly won over the internet. Later, Anushka posed with Virat, the IPL trophy and other members of the RCB contingent.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat first met in 2013 while shooting for an advertisement. The couple dated for a few years but never officially confirmed their relationship until they tied the knot in 2017. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy, and their wedding pictures quickly went viral online. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024. They are currently based in London, where they are raising their children.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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