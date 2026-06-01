Anushka Sharma channels her inner Virat Kohli, exchanges kisses with husband as she celebrates RCB's IPL 2026 win. Watch

Several videos and photos of Anushka celebrating RCB's victory have surfaced online, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen erupting in joy as Virat Kohli sealed the match in style with a six. She immediately hugged those seated around her before breaking into loud applause and exchanging flying kisses with her husband. Beaming with pride, Anushka wore a wide smile as Virat guided RCB to the IPL 2026 title with his unbeaten knock.

Actor Anushka Sharma wore her heart on her sleeve during the IPL 2026 final. The actor was spotted anxiously watching every ball of Virat Kohli's innings before breaking into a wide smile and celebrating wildly as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans to lift the trophy. Kohli's unbeaten 75 guided RCB to a memorable win, while Anushka's adorable reactions from the stands became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Seeing Anushka's enthusiastic celebration in the stands, one fan wrote, "When Virat Kohli smashed the winning six for RCB, the happiest person was Anushka Sharma - The Virat Kohli inside Anushka Sharma came alive at the very end!" Another commented, "Anushka Sharma is our lucky charm." Another wrote, "They are my Roman Empire." Another comment read, "Cutest moment of the match."

Anushka also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Virat flaunting a T-shirt that read, "One time felt nice, we did it twice." She was later seen posing with the trophy alongside Virat, other RCB players and their families. Fans couldn't stop gushing over how ecstatic she looked as RCB lifted the IPL 2026 trophy.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story Anushka and Virat met during an advertisement shoot. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika, in 2021 and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The couple prefer to keep their private life away from social media and rarely share pictures together on Instagram. They have reportedly been living in London for some time and are raising their children there. They remain one of the most loved celebrity couples and often win hearts with their endearing moments during Virat's matches.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from the big screen for a long time. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. She was also set to star in the Netflix sports biographical film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, but the film has yet to receive a release date.