Virat Kohli celebrates RCB’s entry into IPL 2026 final by hugging Anushka Sharma; fans in awe: ‘Cutest moment’

Actor Anushka Sharma was the loudest cheerleader for husband Virat Kohli during the electrifying Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans clash in Dharamshala. As RCB stormed into the IPL 2026 finals, Virat celebrated the big moment by rushing straight to Anushka for a warm hug on the field. After dating for almost four years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in 2017. And the post-match moment truly stole the spotlight. Anushka and Virat’s candid PDA-filled celebration sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans swooning over the couple’s chemistry and joy. Anushka and Virat’s on-field PDA On Tuesday, Virat’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the IPL 2026 finals by beating the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The match was held in Dharamsala. It was not just the team’s win that grabbed attention, but also the adorable moments shared between Virat and Anushka. From heartfelt smiles to warm celebratory gestures, the couple’s chemistry added an extra dose of charm to the electric atmosphere. Several candid moments featuring the duo from the stadium are now catching attention on social media. One of the clips captures Virat running straight to his wife Anushka for a warm hug moments after RCB sealed the win and booked their place in the finals. Another video shows Virat talking to Anushka from the field during the match.

In one of the videos, Anushka can be seen enthusiastically cheering for Virat and his team from the stands. Another clip captures her visibly tense and emotionally invested during one of the most crucial moments of the match. In another candid moment that has now surfaced online, Anushka, who is known for fiercely guarding her personal space, was seen warmly waving at a fan after he loudly called out her name from the stands. “Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “LADY LUCK IN THE STAND. RCB still haven’t lost a single match when Anushka Sharma comes to watch in IPL 2026.”