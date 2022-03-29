Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli join daughter Vamika in her playpen with big smiles. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli flashed big smiles as they joined their daughter Vamika for a playdate. Virat took to Instagram to share a selfie with Anushka, taking a short break from watching over their daughter. Virat and Anushka are currently in India. She is preparing for her role Chakda Express while Virat is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premiere League. (Also read: Vamika turns one: Check out all the cutest pics Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared of her)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Virat captioned it just with a heart emoji. In the photo, Anushka is seen in a striped red and white top and her skin glowing in the light of the park. Virat is seen in a brown shirt, beaming for the camera. Behind them, one could see a playpen, a toy motorcycle, and a toy basketball set up for babies.

Fans loved being treated to the couple's picture after a long time. “Awww so cutee,” wrote a fan. “The king with his queen,” commented another. “If world best couple had a face,” another said in praise.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy and welcomed Vamika last year in January. The couple requested paparazzi and media not to publish pictures of their daughter without consent. They, however, often share tiny glimpses of Vamika on their own Instagram pages but never her full face.

Recently, during a cricket match, the camera panned to Anushka and Vamika in the stands and her face was revealed to the world. Soon, Anushka took to Instagram saying that it was a mistake and they still very much want to keep their daughter away from the media glare

On Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier." Virat shared the same note on his Instagram Stories.

