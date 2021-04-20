Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at airport with baby Vamika, fans call them a cute couple

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Kalina airport with their daughter Vamika on Monday evening. The couple was back from Chennai where Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Kolkata Knight Riders.

At the airport, Anushka was seen carrying Vamika in a baby sling, strapped to her body. She was also carrying another bag on her back and a sack in her right hand. The baby was seen in a cute pink outfit, also wearing a pink hairband with a bow.

Anushka wore a white shirt and blue jeans with her hair tied in a ponytail. Virat was seen in a black and red polo shirt, a cap and a faceshield on. He was also seen carrying a numbers of suitcases and bags.

Upon Vamika's birth, the couple had requested the media not to click or publish pictures of their daughter. They have, instead, offered a few glimpses of her on social media, without ever revealing her face.

Sharing her first photo, Anushka wrote in a post, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Virat had announced her arrival on January 11 with an Instagram post. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," he wrote.