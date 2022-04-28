Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn up in ethnic for Glenn Maxwell’s wedding function, fans love their simplicity. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a couple of pictures of herself and husband cricketer Virat Kohli as the couple dressed up in ethnic wear for Virat’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glen Maxwell’s wedding festivities. Glenn recently married Indian-origin girl Vini Raman in Australia and the team hosted a reception for them during the ongoing Indian Premier League in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat attended the event, while staying within the IPL bio-bubble. Also read: Anushka Sharma reminisces days when she could have coffee in peace and scroll on phone. See post

Anushka shared two pictures from the event on her Instagram on Thursday morning. In the pictures, Virat and her are standing in front of a decorative rickshaw at the function venue. In another picture, RCB little champs and MaxiVins can be seen written in the background. Anushka is wearing a pink salwar suit with an embroidered dupatta, while Virat opted for a blue kurta and pyjama.

Fans applauded the celeb couple for opting such a simple attire for a wedding function. “Love how simply you have chosen to dress,” commented one fan. Another comment read, “You two keep it real always.” Many fans showered their love and appreciation on the couple.

Anushka noted how this function took place in a bio bubble, which all IPL teams have to maintain for the duration of the tournament. Her caption read, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!” She added the hasgtag Bubble Life at the end. Glen Maxwell, who plays for Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore, is Virat’s teammate in the IPL. He and Vini got married in a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu one in Australia in March.

Anushka is set to play a cricketer herself on screen soon. She is currently preparing for the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film, titled Chakda Xpress, traces the journey of Jhulan’s rise as one of the premier bowlers in the world. The film, slated for a Netflix release, has begun filming.

