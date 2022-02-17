Anushka Sharma reminisces days when she could have coffee in peace and scroll on phone. See post

Anushka Sharma has shared a post reminiscing the time she wasn't a hands-on mother to daughter Vamika. The actor has shared a throwback picture of her chilling with cups of coffee in a peaceful surrounding while holding her cellphone in one hand.

Sharing the throwback photo on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow.”

Many of her fans found her post “cute”. A fan wrote, “So pretty and so sweet.” Finding her relatable, another fan said, “Yup.. story of my life as well. Welcome to motherhood.”

Anushka is currently in Mumbai. She had earlier travelled to South Africa with cricketer husband Virat Kohli where the couple also celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Vamika.

Anushka was last seen in 2018 film Zero. She is now gearing up for her comeback film Chakda Xpress. It is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami and will stream on Netflix. “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice,” she wrote while sharing the teaser of the Netflix movie on Instagram.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy.

Also read: Anushka Sharma picks fresh tomatoes at a farm and makes jam in 'beautiful' video, see her parents' reaction

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," Anushka said in a statement.

Anushka and her brother's production house Clean Slate Filmz has also struck a $54 million deal with OTT giants for their upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON