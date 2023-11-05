Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, promises to love him in ‘every shape, form’. See his reaction

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 05, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Anushka Sharma shared a candid picture of Virat Kohli along with a happy selfie with him as she penned a note about how much she loves him.

Anushka Sharma has penned a heartwarming post to wish husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday on Sunday. The actor shared a happy selfie with him, in which she is seen pouting while posing along with him, along with a note to express her love. She also shared a news article about how Virat is the only cricketer to have taken a wicket on Oth ball. Also read: Anushka Sharma posts a blue heart to celebrate Indian cricket team's entry in World Cup semi-finals

Anushka's post for Virat

Anushka Sharma shared a happy selfie with Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Sharing the pictures and the screenshot, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat (thinking face, kissing and laughing emojis) I love youuu through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli," along with face holding back tears emoji and hearts.

Virat and others reacts to Anushka's post

Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka's post with a man facepalming emoji, a heart and a dancing man emoji. Actor Karan Wahi called it a “legendary Birthday wish”. Impressed by Anushka's post and her pic with Virat, a fan wrote, “You two, please quit being so adorable,” along with a crying face emoji. A diehard fan of Virat wrote, “I love your husband so much I can donate one kidney to him.” A fan also commented, “And the third pic! My goofy babies.” A comment from one of Anushka's fanpages read: “the last pic got me insane”.

Many also shared their expectations from Virat, who is playing as part of Team India against against South Africa in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on his birthday. “Today we all are waiting for the right arm quick bowler to perform like never before,” wrote a fan.

Sidharth Malhotra also took his Instagram Stories to wish Virat. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @virat.kohli! To more epic innings! Big love and hug.”

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017 and are now parents to 2-year-old daughter, Vamika. Anushka will next be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic titled Chakda 'Xpress. It will release on Netflix India, but the release date of the film has not been announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli
