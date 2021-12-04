Aparna Sen congratulates daughter Konkona Sen Sharma for receiving International award on her birthday for Geeli Pucchi

On Friday, Konkona Sen Sharma bagged the Asian Academy Creative Award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role. The actor also celebrated her 42nd birthday on the same day. Konkona's mother, Aparna Sen congratulated her on social media.

“Congratulations to my lovely, talented daughter for winning Best Asian Actress at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma!” Aparna tweeted, along with a painting of Konkona.

Konkona replied to the tweet saying, “Mammaaaa!!! Thank you [heart emojis] (squirming)." Many people wished and congratulated Konkona in the comments section. One person said, “Happy Birthday & Congratulations to @konkonas She truly deserves it. When we first got Prime video subscription, after first login, Mitali typed ‘Konkona’ in search bar & said, let’s make sure that we didn’t miss any of her movies!” Another one said, “Happy birthday to the supremely talented @konkonas. And huge congratulations. Please work more. We want to see Konkona Sensharma, the actor, more.”

Calling Aparna his favourite Bengali actor, one fan wrote, “You have been my fav Bengali actress. Now your daughter takes that position. My respect for her has grown immensely because she is one of those rare ones who have spines.”

Konkona received the international award for her portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix Anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi. The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari.

Read More: Aparna Sen: When I act in my films, I don’t get the benefit of my supervision

Aparna who is an actor and director, has earlier casted Konkona in films such as, Picnic, Mr & Mrs Iyer and 15 Park Avenue. Earlier this year, the duo collaborated again on the film The Rapist. The film had a world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this year.

Konkona made her acting debut in Bengali films as a child artist with Indira. She later appeared in Ek Je Aachhe Kanya. She bagged National Award for the Best Actress of the Year for Mr. and Mrs. Iyer in 2002.