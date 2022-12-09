Aparshakti Khurana: Being at FIFA to watch live match was always on my bucket list

Aparshakti Khurana is back from Qatar, but the FIFA fever is still on his mind. The actor says watching a live football match at the world cup tournament was a treat to watch, and he hopes to go back for the finals.

The actor is happy that his work aligned in a way that he could take out a few days for a quick trip to Qatar and catch the excitement at the ongoing FIFA tournament.

“The vibe was beyond words. I have been a fan of football since forever and FIFA being the biggest sporting ever was always on my bucket list. To finally be able to see my dream come true was thrilling,” Khurana tells us.

The 35-year-old continues, “FIFA has always been on my bucket lists but somehow that plan never came to fruition, either because of work or personal commitments but I am glad 2022 is the year when it did! I think the high point for me was the wonder goal from Richarlison among others”.

It was not his family, but his neighbours with whom Khurana took the quick trip to Qatar. Now, he is back for work, and is trying to find a way to go back for the final match. He reveals, “I was there with a neighbour of mine this time but maybe next time, my wife and daughter can come along the next time”.

“If I had to describe the FIFA fever in one word, it would be exhilarating for sure. Every player, every goal was a treat to watch. I planned it very by chance. I had two-three days off from work and quickly managed to run to Doha,” says the actor, who is glad that he didn’t have trouble finding the hotel.

As the world cup continues, he is supporting Argentina. “It is my favourite. So definitely supporting the team,” he says, adding, “I am Team Messi always”.

“The FIFA this year is more nerve-wracking I would say as compared to the previous world cups. It’s also more challenging but then that makes it even exciting to watch,” he says.

Opening up about going back for the finals, he says, “I am back to work in India now and leaving for Sri Lanka in a couple of days for another shoot but I do want to go back to watch the finals and I hope everything aligns well for that”.