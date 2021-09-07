Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja shares unseen pic of baby Arzoie on couple's 7th wedding anniversary. See here

Aakriti Ahuja has shared an unseen picture of Aparshakti Khurana with their baby daughter Arzoie. The couple also celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Check out her post here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Aakriti Ahuja shared a picture of Aparshakti Khurana with Arzoie.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja on Tuesday rang in their seventh wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Aakriti shared an unseen picture of Aparshakti and their daughter baby Arzoie.

In the photo, Aparshakti Khurana lay next to Arzoie holding her. Their eyes were shut as they lay on the bed. While Aparshakti wore a white kurta, the baby was covered in a blanket with car designs.

Aakriti captioned the post, "7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana." Reacting to the post, Aparshakti dropped several red heart emojis. He also shared the post on his Instagram Stories tagging Akrtiti, using Arzoie's name as a hashtag also with heart emojis.

In the comments section of Aakriti's post, Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Happy Anniversary guys love to you & Arzoie." Neeti Mohan said, "Happy Anniversary new mommy and daddy. Kisses to Arzoie." Pranutan Bahl commented, "Uffff happy anniversary to the cutest two @aakritiahuja @aparshakti_khurana."

Tahira Kashyap said, "Sooo adorable." Sharing Aakriti's post on his Instagram Stories, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Bhai and bhateeji (brother and niece)" followed by heart eye emoji. He also wrote, "Happy anniversary @aparshakti_khurana and @aakritiahuja."

Last month, Aparshakti and Aakriti welcomed Arzoie. Sharing the news with his fans, Aparshakti wrote on Instagram, "Aakriti & Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021."

A few days later, Aparshakti had shared a picture where the new parents held their baby's hand. The picture was captured at the hospital after Arzoie's birth. He had captioned the post, "It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana (camera emoji) @ombrebyhj."

Meanwhile, Aparshakti was recently seen alongside Pranutan Bahl in Helmet, which was digitally released on Zee5 on September 3. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Dino Morea along with Sony Pictures Networks Productions.

The film is a satire about people feeling awkward while buying and talking about condoms. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

