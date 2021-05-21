Arbaaz Khan celebrates girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday. Watch

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Friday celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend, model Giorgia Andriani. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared several pictures of their celebrations at home. In the pictures, Giorgia is all smiles for the camera as several cakes, with lit candles, are placed in front of her on a table.

Giorgia Andriani also shared a video clip on her Instagram Stories in which Arbaaz is seen feeding her cake. At first, Giorgia is seen goofing around while Arbaaz holds a piece in front of her. She later takes a bite from the piece. Her pet dog Hugo Khandriani also features in the clip. An instrumental version of the Happy Birthday song plays in the background.

Arbaaz and Giorgia fell in love after his marriage of 18 years ended with Malaika Arora. The couple got divorced in 2017 and has a son Arhaan Khan.

Last year in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia had said, “We have already spent a lot of time together in the past so I had already known him very well. People may assume whatever they want. But I am quite serene as a person, so if and when that (marriage with Arbaaz) will happen, I would definitely let everybody know. I don’t have any problem with that. In the meantime, they can think whatever they want. I don’t own anybody’s mind."

During the lockdown in 2020, Giorgia had dropped a video in which she was seen shaving Arbaaz's face as he slept. She is in Mumbai, while her family is in Italy.

In 2019 she had told Hindustan Times that she faced rejection in film industry many times because of being "too fair-skinned".

She had said, “Being a foreigner, to get a good project is very tough. I would go for auditions, sit for hours and have faced rejection so many times because I am too fair-skinned or because they would think that I would not be able to speak Hindi properly,” said Giorgia, adding, “I don’t believe in luck. How prepared you are to do the hard work. In the beginning, I was stereotyped as well but now people know me better than before.”