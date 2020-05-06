e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Giorgia Andriani opens up on spending lockdown with Arbaaz Khan, addresses marriage rumours

Giorgia Andriani opens up on spending lockdown with Arbaaz Khan, addresses marriage rumours

Giorgia Andriani said that she was not bothered by rumours that she is getting married to Arbaaz Khan, and if the time comes, she will announce the news herself.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 16:49 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating for a while now.
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating for a while now.
         

The global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could prove to be a real test for those in a relationship. While it is bringing some couples closer together, it is taking a toll on others. Giorgia Andriani, who is quarantining with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan in Mumbai, said that their relationship has not undergone much of a change.

When asked if she got to know Arbaaz better during the lockdown, Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “We have already spent a lot of time together in the past so I had already known him very well.”

For many months, there have been whispers about Arbaaz and Giorgia planning to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, she is unfazed by the rumours.

“People may assume whatever they want. But I am quite serene as a person, so if and when that (marriage with Arbaaz) will happen, I would definitely let everybody know. I don’t have any problem with that. In the meantime, they can think whatever they want. I don’t own anybody’s mind,” she said.

Also see: Athiya Shetty crops out KL Rahul from throwback pic, writes ‘feels like a dream ago’

Recently, Giorgia shared a video in which she was seen shaving off Arbaaz’s stubble, while he was asleep. She is in Mumbai during the lockdown, while her family is back home in Italy, which is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Arbaaz found love in Giorgia after his marriage of 18 years with Malaika Arora ended. The two got divorced in 2017.

In a recent interview, Giorgia said that she was drawn to Arbaaz for his ability to make her laugh. “Arbaaz’s positivity keeps me going. He keeps me balanced. I live in my fairytale world while he lives in reality and gets me back to the real world (laughs). I like his laughter. It’s his humour that binds us together. We have a lot of fun all the time; we are always laughing and cracking jokes,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news