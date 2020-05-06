Giorgia Andriani opens up on spending lockdown with Arbaaz Khan, addresses marriage rumours

bollywood

The global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could prove to be a real test for those in a relationship. While it is bringing some couples closer together, it is taking a toll on others. Giorgia Andriani, who is quarantining with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan in Mumbai, said that their relationship has not undergone much of a change.

When asked if she got to know Arbaaz better during the lockdown, Giorgia told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “We have already spent a lot of time together in the past so I had already known him very well.”

For many months, there have been whispers about Arbaaz and Giorgia planning to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, she is unfazed by the rumours.

“People may assume whatever they want. But I am quite serene as a person, so if and when that (marriage with Arbaaz) will happen, I would definitely let everybody know. I don’t have any problem with that. In the meantime, they can think whatever they want. I don’t own anybody’s mind,” she said.

Recently, Giorgia shared a video in which she was seen shaving off Arbaaz’s stubble, while he was asleep. She is in Mumbai during the lockdown, while her family is back home in Italy, which is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Arbaaz found love in Giorgia after his marriage of 18 years with Malaika Arora ended. The two got divorced in 2017.

In a recent interview, Giorgia said that she was drawn to Arbaaz for his ability to make her laugh. “Arbaaz’s positivity keeps me going. He keeps me balanced. I live in my fairytale world while he lives in reality and gets me back to the real world (laughs). I like his laughter. It’s his humour that binds us together. We have a lot of fun all the time; we are always laughing and cracking jokes,” she said.

