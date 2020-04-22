Giorgia Andriani shaves boyfriend Arbaaz Khan to beat lockdown boredom, asks if it’s ‘being a barber or being barbaric’

bollywood

Coronavirus lockdown is making different people do different things. While many celebrities have taken to sharing their home workout videos and many others are displaying their culinary skills, model and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has turned a barber.

Sharing a video, she wrote: “Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse” As the video begins, Giorgia suddenly has an idea. Walking inside their home, she reached the balcony where Arbaaz lies on a couch, eyes shut, listening to music. She fetches shaving foam cream and a razor and applies the shaving cream evenly across his cheeks and chin and gets down to some serious shaving business. As she goes about her business, a pop up appears which says how she feels like an artist and how, at one moment, Arbaaz resembles Charlie Chaplin (or even Hitler). Once the job is done, the couple pose for the camera, Arbaaz thoroughly clean by now.

The video has their industry friends in splits. Guilty actor Taher Shabbir wrote: ‘Hahahaha. Toooo cute’ while Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne Panday wrote “How cute” with a bunch of heart emojis.

Some time back, speaking to Times of India, Giorgia had expressed concern for her family, who are stuck in Italy, while she is in Mumbai. She said: “My family is sound and safe. But the sad thing is that I won’t be able to see them for a year as travelling wouldn’t be allowed from Italy to anywhere else or vice versa. So, I might not be able to see them for at least a year, but whenever I am allowed, the first thing I will do after the lockdown is over is to go and meet them and spend a week with them at least!”

Giorgia is excited about making her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow. She said, “I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot.”

The entire Salim Khan clan have been divided through the pandemic at various locations in and around Mumbai. While Arbaaz and veteran scriptwriter Salim are in MUmbai, Salman, alongwith his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their two kids, mother Salma Khan and nephew Nirvaan are in the actor’s Panvel farmhouse.

