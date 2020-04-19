Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani says her family stuck in Italy: ‘I won’t be able to meet them for a year’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:48 IST

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andrani is in Mumbai while her family is in Italy. The European country is among the worst hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Times of India, Giorgia said her family is well but she feels sad about not being allowed to meet them anytime soon. “My family is sound and safe. But the sad thing is that I won’t be able to see them for a year as travelling wouldn’t be allowed from Italy to anywhere else or vice versa. So, I might not be able to see them for at least a year, but whenever I am allowed, the first thing I will do after the lockdown is over is to go and meet them and spend a week with them at least!”

Giorgia has been working in India or a few years will make her debut with Sridevi Bungalow. “I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot,” Giorgia, who will also be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, had said in a statement. The film, directed by Prasanth Mampully, is the story of a successful actor named Sridevi who leads a lonely life and also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, with a guest appearance from Arbaaz Khan.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for a while now but have refuted rumors of tying the knot. “Am I happy in the scenario that I am right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating her. That I can admit because it is foolish for me not to admit that. But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it,” he had said in December last year.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora and has a son with her, Arhaan. The couple announced separation in 2016.

Follow @htshowbiz for more