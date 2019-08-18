Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to make her debut with Sridevi Bungalow, not a part of Dabangg 3

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:28 IST

Actor Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is making her film debut with Sridevi Bungalow. The film features Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead role, while Arbaaz will be seen in a guest appearance portraying the part of a Bollywood actor.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but the duo announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. Later he started dating Giorgia.

Mumbai: Italian model Giorgia Andriani seen in Mumbai on July 13, 2019. (Photo: IANS) ( IANS )

“I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot,” Giorgia, who will also be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, said in a statement. The film, directed by Prasanth Mampully, is the story of a successful actor named Sridevi who leads a lonely life.

Also watch: Netflix’s Sacred Games season 2: Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan on Gaitonde’s downfall, the power of religion

“Giorgia has just come on board and we are happy that she will be making her debut with our movie,” Mambully said. The film is set to release by the end of the year and a formal announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

Also read: Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film soars high with Rs 70.02cr earning, John Abraham’s film makes Rs 35.29 cr

Asked if she will be shaking a leg in the film or acting in Dabangg 3, Giorgia told IANS: “It’s all speculation, as much as I love the brand and admire the creativity of Arbaaz and Salman (Khan), I’m not acting nor performing in Dabangg 3...who knows in the future.”

“In the meantime, I’m loving every bit of its making and looking forward to the release of Dabangg 3 in December,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 18:28 IST