Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to make her debut, says ‘I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact’

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:13 IST

Actor Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is set to follow the footsteps of the actor to make her acting debut in India. While he made his digital debut with online chat show Pinch, Giorgia will be seen in a Tamil web series, Karoline Kamakshi.

According to a report in Mid-Day.com, Giorgia told the portal, “I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it.”

She claims to have shot for several action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat for the web series. She will be seen playing a French undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.

Talking about how she has Arbaaz’s support but wants to get work on her own credit, she said, “I have never used his influence to bag work. I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact, but in the end, I have to prove myself.”

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been dating for more than a year. The actor divorced his wife of 19 years, Malaika Arora in 2017; they have a 16-year-old son together, Arhaan.

Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle about his relationship with Giorgia, Arbaaz had said, “When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mindset and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life.”

Arbaaz will now be seen as Salman Khan’s brother Makkhi in Dabangg 3.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:11 IST