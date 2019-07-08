This video of Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani walking away even as he calls after her is confusing everyone

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan was spotted in Bandra, along with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and his 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan. A video of them stepping out of a restaurant is going viral for the weirdest reasons.

As Giorgia walked out of the eatery, she takes a left, away from the photographers while Arbaaz and Arhaan turn right to their car. As Arbaaz looks around, he could not spot Giorgia and called out her name. However, even after hearing him she decided to simply keep walking instead.

Arbaaz has been open about his relationship with Giorgia and officially announced it in March this year and said, “I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. Malaika, is dating Arjun Kapoor and the two announced their relationship only recently when they posed together at the premiere of his latest release India’s Most Wanted. Talking about it, Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Arbaaz is currently working on his next production, Dabangg 3, where he plays the younger brother - Makkhi - to Salman Khan’s onscreen character Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep. Arbaaz recently hosted a web chat show Pinch where he questioned celebrity guests about uncomfortable questions and posts that social media users often pose to them.

