Athiya Shetty crops out KL Rahul from throwback pic, writes ‘feels like a dream ago’

bollywood

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:30 IST

Actor Athiya Shetty shared a throwback picture of herself from the times when there were no lockdowns, longing foe such days to return. The picture has been edited with only the hand of rumoured boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul visible.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Feels like a dream ago.” The picture is from inside an old-style phone booth, with walls pasted with all kinds of vintage posters. In December last year, Rahul had posted a picture from the same series in which he posed with a phone receiver in hand and Athiya stood next to him. Sharing it, he had written: “Hello, devi prasad...?” alluding to cult comedy hit Hera Pheri, which starred Athiya’s dad Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles.

Athiya may not speak about her relationship status but occasionally shares pictures with Rahul. On his birthday in April, she has shared a warm picture with him and written: “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl”. Many sportspersons like Hardik Pandya, Sania Mirza and Rahul himself had reacted to the picture.

Athiya may be tight-lipped about her relationship status but her dad Suniel had addressed the rumours. When asked about it, he had said at a media event in February this year, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then?”

It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who had begun the rumours. He left a cheeky comment on one of Athiya’s previous posts, hinting at their relationship. “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya had said, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” Vikram had continued, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” He had later deleted the comment.

