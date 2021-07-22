Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arbaaz Khan says he's upset when Giorgia Andriani is called his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'

Arbaaz Khan has said that it upsets him to see Giorgia Andriani be referred to as his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating for a while now.

Arbaaz Khan has said that certain individuals should stop referring to Giorgia Andriani as his 'girlfriend' or 'bae' because she has an identity of her own. Arbaaz and Giorgia, an Italian actor and dancer, have been dating Arbaaz for several years. Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora from 1998 to 2017.

In an interview, Arbaaz Khan said that the entire world recognises Giorgia now, and so there is no reason to constantly refer to her as his girlfriend.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity.

It's like when you write about me and call me 'Salim Khan's son' or 'Salman Khan's brother'. Why? Why would you do that beyond a point? Everybody has to be given their own space and identity. And she would like that."

Arbaaz said that now the 'whole world' knows who she is, so it is unnecessary to attach his name to her, and if the people doing so think that 'individually' she isn't popular enough, then they should stop taking her photographs. He said that she doesn't feel 'bad' about it because she's 'embarrassed' to be his girlfriend, but because she wants to be known for who she is.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan opens up on trolling after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Happened to Aamir Khan too'

Arbaaz returned with a new season of his talk show, Pinch, on Wednesday. The season's first guest was Salman Khan. Other guests include Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others.

arbaaz khan giorgia andriani salman khan malaika arora

