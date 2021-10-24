Arbaaz Merchant’s father reveals son’s conversation with Aryan Khan that ‘surprised’ him: ‘They are both taken aback’

Aslam Merchant is concerned about his son, Arbaaz Merchant, who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in a drug-related case. Arbaaz was arrested earlier this month, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

In an interview, Aslam said that Arbaaz, who has been separated from Aryan in jail, is unable to sleep and getting anxiety attacks. Arbaaz has also been enquiring about the development in the case whenever they meet, he added.

Speaking to a leading daily, Aslam said, “I’ve told him that we have applied for bail and the hearing is on the same day as Aryan’s case. Arbaaz then told me something that surprised me. He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz, that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They’re both taken aback at how much time it’s taking for their bail.”

Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with the cruise liner drug bust. While no drugs were found in his possession, he has been accused of having links with an international drug ring and being involved in trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since October 8.

Aryan’s lawyers have moved the Bombay High Court after his bail application was rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week. The next hearing is on October 26.