Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt's father breaks silence: 'There are no WhatsApp chats related to drugs'

Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt's father, lawyer Aslam Merchant, has said that the allegations made against his son and Aryan are ‘baseless’ and that ‘they are innocent’.

In an interview, Aslam Merchant also acknowledged the Narcotics Control Bureau and said that the investigation agency has been ‘very nice to the kids’. Aryan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and several others were detained by the NCB on a Goa-bound cruise ship during a raid. The NCB on Monday sought further custody of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha till October 11. However, the court extended their custody only till October 7.

"It is all baseless allegations, but it is under investigation. It is very premature to state anything at this point in time. The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scott-free. They are innocent," Aslam Merchant told Times Now.

Asked about the illegal drugs allegedly found on Arbaaz, he added, "Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside. They didn't even enter the ship. They were guests."

The NCB before a city court on Monday said that it had discovered ‘shocking and incriminating’ material in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others.

Aslam Merchant said, "There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He had breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me."

Aryan Khan's lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession. Six others – Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu (name not disclosed) - were arrested later.