Arbaaz Merchant's father says Aryan Khan is counting minutes to leave jail

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs case. Aryan's friends Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. Now, Arbaaz's father, Aslam Merchant, has said that Aryan is waiting to come out of the jail.

On Friday, while addressing the media outside the jail, Aslam, who is a lawyer, said, "Aryan intezaar kar raha hai ek ek pal ka. Kaun nahi intezaar karta hai. Dono sath mein gaye they or saath mein bahar nikal rahe hain." (Aryan is counting minutes to come out of the jail. Who doesn't? Both of them got jailed together and now they'll be walking out of the jail together.)

Aryan's advocate, Satish Maneshinde said, “We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening (Friday). As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in special NDPS court for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan. We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today (Friday) itself.” However, Aryan will now be let out of jail on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Aslam told a leading daily that his son, Arbaaz was concerned about Aryan. Aslam said: “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here.’ I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme."

On October 2, Narcotics Control Bureau raided a Goa-bound ship on a tip-off that a rave party was going on there. On October 3, Aryan, along with seven others including Arbaaz and Munmun, got arrested. It was reported that NCB seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) from the ship.

