Not in touch with Aryan, Arbaaz: Alleged 'supplier' tells court, asks to not refer him as 'peddler'

Achit Kumar, who was reportedly named by both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant in the cruise rave party case on Thursday told the court that he has not interacted with either Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant in the last year. Their interactions have only been limited to social media, Achit Kumar said through his lawyer, who told the court that his client is a 22-year-old and studied in a reputed university of London. Calling him 'peddler', 'supplier' is ruining his life, Livelaw reported.

"They say I am part of a ganja network. Have they got even one person to say that even one paisa was taken or given to me? At least one transaction," Achit Kumar's lawyer said. Kumar was arrested days after Aryan and Arbaaz were arrested from the cruise party on October 3. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that both Aryan and Arbaaz took Achit's name as a supplier.

Around 2.6 gram of charas was found from his house when the NCB raided. Achit was not present at the party.

Achit's lawyer informed the court that he is in India only because of the lockdown. He studies in a reputed university of London and calling him a 'peddler' is ruining his life when he is not even charged for the offence.

"I was from an IB school. I have a certain study circle, we may have met socially. But do they have anything to show I even interacted with Arbaaz or Aryan in the last year?" Achit Kumar asked. The NCB will reply to the bail plea on Friday.

The bail plea o Aryan Khan will be heard by the Bombay high court on October 26. The special NDPS court has extended Aryan Khan's judicial custody till October 30.