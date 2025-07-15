Archana Puran Singh gets scammed in online ticketing during vacation with family: ‘Dubai mein humare paise doob gaye’

Actor Archana Puran Singh often takes to her YouTube channel to share daily vlogs with her family. In the latest vlog, she documented her stay in Dubai with her husband, actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, and sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. She also shared that they fell prey to an online ticketing scam during the trip, as they had booked tickets for an indoor skydiving experience while holidaying in Dubai. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh schools troll who asked why her mom, Parmeet Sethi's dad live with them in ‘old-age home’) Archana Puran Singh shared the experience in her YouTube vlog.

Archana shares how the scam happened

During the video, Archana was seen with her family as they hoped to enjoy an indoor skydiving ride via iFly Dubai. But upon arrival, they were shocked to find out that no reservation had been made under their name. Archana said, "We had booked three slots in iFly Dubai, but this lady is saying that we have no booking. We have been scammed because the website where we made the payment is not theirs. We have been scammed in Dubai. We have already paid and the tickets are not cheap... Dubai mein hamare paise doob gaye (We lost our money in Dubai). I never expected this to happen in Dubai, there are such strict rules and laws. People are scared of doing such things."

How Parmeet reacted

Meanwhile, Parmeet said, "I am shocked... Thousands of rupees are (gone)…Pata chale yahi scam hai (What if it turns out that this is also a scam)" he quipped. In the next part of the video, Aryaman shared that he had a doubt when he was booking the tickets, when the timing for the ride was shown as 4 minutes on the website and then changed to 2 minutes when it was taken to another page. But he did not bother to cross-check because he thought the scam could not happen on the main website.

