Archana Puran Singh schools troll who asked why her mom, Parmeet Sethi's dad live with them in ‘old-age home’

Actor-couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi live in a bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai, along with their sons, Ayushmaan Sethi and Aaryamann Sethi. Archana's mother and Parmeet’s father also stay with them. She regularly shares videos giving fans a glimpse of their family. Recently, a person dropped a comment on one of the videos questioning why their parents were staying with them, and Archana schooled them. (Also Read | Is Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi's marriage in trouble? She responds) Archana Puran Singh spoke about her family.

Archana schools troll asking why her mom, Parmeet's dad stay with her

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Archana shared a screenshot of the comment. The person asked, “Just for academic interest, why is your daadu (grandfather) and naani (grandmother) living together? Is it like an old-age home?” Archana replied, “Just for your academic knowledge: It’s not an ‘old age’ home. It is an Indian home. Let me further give you the definition of an ‘Indian home’, it is where elders are loved and respected and kept close to the family.”

Archana also slammed person calling her family idle

Recently, she shared a video on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her family's vacation to Switzerland. Archana, her husband-actor Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, took the trip.

The video started with Archana's parents bidding them goodbye as they left for the airport. Archana then gave a peek of their journey at the airport, lounge, inside the flight and finally when they reached their destination in Zurich. Sharing the video, Archana captioned the post, "The Switzerland holiday has begun!!! Thank you @flyswiss for a lovely time on board! Can't wait for the adventure to come!"

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "The most idle family. No work only earning unreasonable laughter that lady." She replied, "Kismat ho toh aisi (Such should be the luck)." A comment read, "I love d way ur son's still accompany parents..vry nice upbringing just like friends group." Archana responded, "Yes we love family holidays. Thanks for the sweet comment."

Archana and Parmeet tied the knot in 1992. She was last seen in Nadaaniyan as Mrs Braganza Malhotra. She is also the permanent guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show.