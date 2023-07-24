Archana Puran Singh hits back for sexist comment on her recent Instagram post: ‘Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho’

Archana Puran Singh, who is best known as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, took to Instagram to share a throwback with her husband Parmeet Sethi. However, when a user added an unfavourable comment on her post, Archana did not mince her words and lashed out at the user. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh gets stressed as RJ makes prank call to her house help, says she is lying drunk)

Archana's Instagram post

Archana Puran Singh reacted to a nasty comment on her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, Archana uploaded a sweet selfie on her Instagram, where she is seen posing with her husband Parmeet Sethi in Switzerland. She captioned the post, "A while and a minute ago! (red heart emoticon) Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos" In the picture, both Archana and Parmeet smile at the camera. Archana is seen in a black hoodie, while Parmeet is in a blue shirt and a black cardigan.

Archana reacts to a mean comment

Many fans reacted to the post and added to the comments. While most of them were positive, there was one particular comment that seemed to ridicule Archana's look. As reported by Pinkvilla, the now-deleted comment read, "Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein." (You look less like a woman and more like a man. Kapil Sharma is right when he says that it must have taken time for you to improve your beauty)

To this, Archana hit back and said, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein.” (How vile is your thought at this young age. If you would have had some education then you might have known how to talk to someone older than you.) Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?" The girl later deleted her comment.

In a 2019 interview, Archana told Hindustan Times about how she takes jokes made at her expense on The Kapil Sharm Show. She had said, “Everyone respects me so much on the sets -- whenever they crack a joke, they say in between the scenes, ‘Maam, please don’t mind, the writer wrote this’ or ‘it came with the flow’ and they come and hug me. I tell them, ‘Are you mad? Don’t you know me after so many years? I know everything. You have been pulling my leg ever since the days of Comedy Circus’. They don’t dare to pull my leg off camera even though I have a very informal bond with them. But on camera, they cross all limits. Their aim is to make you laugh so they take complete liberty.”

