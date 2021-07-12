Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Archana Puran Singh on hiding her marriage for four years: 'Parmeet Sethi didn't want marriage to affect my career'
bollywood

Archana Puran Singh on hiding her marriage for four years: 'Parmeet Sethi didn't want marriage to affect my career'

Archana Puran Singh has opened up about hiding her marriage for four years. The actor has been married to Parmeet Sethi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for almost three decades.

Archana Puran Singh opened up about the reason behind hiding her marriage for four years. The actor, who is also the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show, has been married to Parmeet Sethi since 1992. However, it was not until 1995 that their marriage came to light.

Speaking about keeping the marriage under the wraps, Archana Puran Singh said in a recent interview that back in the day, the industry had the perception that if a woman is married, her work would 'dwindle' down. She added that Parmeet Sethi did not want her career to be affected.

"At that time, in our industry, there was a common perception that if a girl gets married her work dwindles down. In the industry, they used to say that married heroines do not get much work. There is that little chauvinism in the industry. Women and men have different guidelines," Archana said, speaking with Times Now.

"The industry thinks that shadi ho gayi hai, bacha ho jaega (she's married and she'll have children) and then she might leave her commitment halfway through or not devote her time and commitment to our film. Parmeet and I said that marriage was for us, we wanted to do it personally and not keep it a public affair. We both wanted to get married. Parmeet didn't want marriage to affect my career. We both decided to keep it a secret," she added.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut ‘can’t wait to watch’ Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2, Ekta Kapoor says show took ‘year of planning’

Archana had previously opened up about hiding her marriage on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in December. In the episode, which featured newlyweds Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, she revealed that Parmeet was adamant he wanted to marry her. She recalled that she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan's debut film at the time and she did not let anyone on the set know that she was getting married.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
archana puran singh parmeet sethi

Related Stories

bollywood

Archana Puran Singh says her elder son has given ‘many auditions’: ‘He is struggling to get good work’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:12 PM IST
tv

Archana Puran Singh gives husband Parmeet Sethi a birthday gift he ‘never expected nor wanted’, see his response

UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 02:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP