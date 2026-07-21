Archana Puran Singh reveals she got no film offers for 10 years after Bol Bachchan: ‘I want to act but our industry…’

Actor Archana Puran Singh became a household name as a judge on television shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Despite appearing in hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Agneepath, and Raja Hindustani, she believes her film career never really took off. In a recent interview with News18, Archana revealed that after Bol Bachchan, she received no film offers for 10 years and that even after Toaster, she has been struggling to land meatier roles.

Archana Puran Singh talks about not getting great roles

Archana Puran Singh talks about a career lull after toaster.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Archana revealed that despite her widely appreciated performances in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024) and Vivek Daschaudhary's Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Toaster (2026), as well as the popularity of her YouTube vlogs, she is still not being offered substantial acting roles. She said, "I do get brand endorsement offers, but acting offers are still not coming my way. It's not like I've been flooded with offers even after Toaster. Great roles aren't coming in yet. I would want to reiterate that line for all the filmmakers out there. I want to act, but our industry is very different, and it's okay, I guess."

Archana shared that after Bol Bachchan was released, she received calls from trade analysts who told her she would soon be flooded with offers. She added, "I told them that I would call them the moment I got the first offer. Ten years passed, and I had no reason to call them. I didn't get a single offer during those ten years. Our industry is very peculiar. There could be so many reasons. A lot of filmmakers thought that I was busy doing comedy shows and, therefore, wouldn't be able to give them my dates. When I was doing the TV show, I couldn't even take up the few films that were offered to me. I couldn't have managed a 15-day schedule in Scotland."

About Archana Puran Singh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Archana is an actor and television personality who has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for over four decades. She began her acting career in the 1980s and appeared in several films, including Agneepath, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 4, often playing memorable supporting and comic roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archana is an actor and television personality who has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for over four decades. She began her acting career in the 1980s and appeared in several films, including Agneepath, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Bol Bachchan, and Housefull 4, often playing memorable supporting and comic roles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She is best known on television as a judge on comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, where her infectious laughter became her trademark. In recent years, she has also gained popularity on social media through family vlogs and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her personal life. She is now gearing up for the release of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, and Abhimanyu Singh, and is set to premiere on Prime Video on 24 July.