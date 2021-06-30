Archana Puran Singh says her elder son has given ‘many auditions’: ‘He is struggling to get good work’

Archana Puran Singh talked about her sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan, and how they want to follow in her and her husband Parmeet Sethi’s footsteps to become actors. She said that both of them are currently giving auditions.

In an interview, Archana Puran Singh said that she is proud of Aryamann and Ayushmaan for trying to make it on their own. She added that neither of them is getting any ‘special treatment’ because of the family they come from.

Speaking to a leading daily about Aryamann and Ayushmaan’s acting aspirations, Archana said, “Yes, they are working hard and like other normal youngsters, giving auditions. In fact, my older one has given many auditions and I can say that he is struggling to get a good work assignment.”

“Also, it is easy to say that an actor's son or daughter gets work easily but that’s not the case here. I am proud that my sons are working hard and haven’t been given any special treatment because they come from a filmi background. Hopefully, they will soon crack this and start their journey in showbiz,” she added.

Archana is known for playing supporting roles in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Masti. Her husband, Parmeet Sethi, has acted in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dhadkan and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Archana is celebrating 29 years of her marriage with Parmeet on Wednesday. She shared a picture of them on Instagram and wrote, “1992. 29 years. And not counting. Not counting the countless fights and the 'making ups', the joys and the tough times, the highs and lows, the good and the bad... our two beautiful boys, the houses we made into homes with each other, the trips we made together and are still making ... all made beautiful and meaningful because you were there to hold my hand through it all, my best friend, my companion, my sounding board... (my bashing board too) Here's lookin at you and me. Together. Always. Because nothing would make any sense otherwise. Happy Anniversary @iamparmeetsethi #anniversary #married29years.”

Most recently, Archana was seen as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. It is soon set to return with a new season.

