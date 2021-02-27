Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?

In the past couple of months ever since theatres reopened in the country, several films made its way to cinemas, mostly small or medium budget projects. However, those films such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, Madam Chief Minister and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, could not grab eyeballs nor could it make the cash registers ringing, hence begging the question whether in the post pandemic world, smaller or budget films should head only to OTT and only big star cast films hit the big screens?

Filmmaker Anand pandit says, “Some of the biggest films have also headed to OTT platforms during the pandemic and we should stop distinguishing between ‘big’ and ‘small’ films on the basis of their budgets. There are good and bad films and films that have a niche audience, which mind you, may not be small at all.”

He further asserts that what we’re seeing is a diversification of what was supposed to be a success formula. “Today there is no formula, so to speak. A film will click or not , depending on whether it connects with the audience. On OTT alone, last year, you saw Laxmii, Coolie No. 1, Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo and more recently Sir. And all of these films did well so who is to say which film is meant for the big screen and which for the OTT platform?” he asks.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Adavni shares that they’re clearly demarcating their productions on the basis of a few things. “Pure feature film should release in theatres where budgets, scale and point of consumptions is suited to cinema, then there are conversations that we’re having with platforms and which are being commissioned. And the third thing is doing smaller films, which we’d premiere directly on digital, not commissioned by platform, but sold to platform,” he informs.

Actor Bidita Bag, whose film Fauji Calling is going to make its way to the theatres soon, says, last year was in the favour of OTT platforms but this year it will be about theatrical releases. However, she does have a concern.

“I’m worried that people might not come and see the film. Big films will grab more eyeballs any given day and big films ke saamne yeh chhoti machli kya karegi? So, it’ll become difficult to release the film after March because of so many big films lined up. But let’s see what happens,” she says.

Many production houses have adopted a release strategy that is decided on a case to case basis rather than applying a blanket generalisation to the films.

“Our strategy at Yoodlee Films is always to ensure that each film gets the maximum reach to its intended audience, through the best available platform. It’s also true that post-pandemic, the release schedule of several films has been put in disarray. It’s hard for small firms to manage narrow theatrical windows as a small film doesn’t get a chance to build on word-of-mouth and cannot compete with large marketing budgets. In that scenario, if it makes monetary sense for a smaller film to release on an OTT platform, I do see this becoming a trend,” says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd.

In conclusion, Pandit adds that we just have to accept that content has to be experimental, fresh and edgy and that audiences want to be entertained regardless of a film’s budget.

“The conventional blockbuster and yardstick of success may have to redefine itself though I do feel the magic of the big screen will prevail as it’s obvious from the buzz around Salman Khan’s forthcoming Eid blockbuster, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,” he says.