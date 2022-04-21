Arjan Bajwa: I used to look forward to having ice cream at India Gate

Taking a stroll on the lawns of India Gate while devouring ice creams on a bright sunny afternoon is a memory most Delhiites cherish. And, the same is true for actor Arjan Bajwa, who grew up in the Capital before shifting to Mumbai to join the film industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In town for a short visit, the Fashion (2008) actor tells us, “Growing up in Delhi was a lot of fun. My memories of coming to India Gate are mainly of driving around with my cousins in the middle of the night, buying mogras, and keeping them on the dashboard. We always looked forward to having ice creams here. And then, we’d go for cold coffee at Janpath.”

Bajwa, who attended Guru Harkrishan Public School and graduated from Vastu Kala Academy of Architecture in the city, says Delhi is more than just his hometown. “My father (SS Bajwa) was a deputy mayor of Delhi. My whole support system — friends and family and everything — is here. People ask me if I love Delhi more or Mumbai. I say I am living the best of both worlds.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 42-year-old recalls how adapting to Mumbai’s “fast-paced life”during the initial days of his career was a difficult transition. “Coming from a Punjabi joint family, and living in Mumbai all by myself was quite a shock for me. I had a laid back life here [in Delhi]. Mumbai mein, you’re always on the go. People in Mumbai would be out and about for work after having just some coffee in the morning. Yahan toh hum elaborately paranthe se shuru karte the din 11 baje,” laughs Bajwa.

The actor, who has also been part of OTT shows such as State Of Siege: 26/11, is all praises for the platform. “The standard of OTT content is so high. We are right now competing with the West in terms of content and trying to show the best of India to the world,” he wraps up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON