Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis wedding reception: Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni make stylish entry

Published on Aug 12, 2022 07:47 AM IST
All from Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni to Bobby Deol with wife Tanya Deol attended Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' post wedding bash on Thursday.
Celebs at Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis' wedding reception. (Varinder Chawla)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After an intimate Hindu wedding ceremony, singer-actor Arjun Kanungo and model Carla Dennis threw a star-studded reception on Thursday. Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol, Kubbra Sait and many others attended the party. Also read: Arjun Kanungo shares a kiss with wife Carla Kanungo in first wedding pics

Arjun opted for a black tuxedo for the reception. Carla joined him in an ivory saree and diamond earrings. The two tied the knot as per Hindu customs on Wednesday.

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni made a couple's entry at the reception. While Sussanne was in a short floral dress, Arslan joined her in black semi-formals.

Bobby Deol, too, made a rare appearance with his wife Tanya Deol. Bobby was in a black and white kurta pyjama while Tanya was in a pink sari-gown.

Kubbra Sait, Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis and Bobby Deol with wife Tanya. (Varinder Chawla)

On Thursday, Arjun announced their wedding on Instagram. He shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony for which he decked up in a white sherwani and Carla turned bride in a red lehenga. He wrote along with the pictures, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter.”

Arjun Kanungo shot to fame with his 2015 hit song, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad. He has delivered several singles in last few years. Among them are Tum Na Ho, Woh Baarishein, Tu Na Mera and others.

Arjun and Carla dated for almost seven years before tying the knot. Carla is a South African model and had appeared in Arjun's music video Baaki Baatein Peene Baad.

