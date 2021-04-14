Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria gear up for second schedule of Ek Villain Returns
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria gear up for second schedule of Ek Villain Returns

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria will shoot in Goa for their upcoming romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai,
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria headed to Goa for shooting the second schedule of their upcoming romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns.

Both the actors took to their Instagram Stories to tease fans. Tara shared a boomerang video and wrote, "Aye Villain! Are you ready? Let's gooo @arjunkapoor."

While, Arjun shared a selfie and wrote, "Aye Villain, let's do this!!!". Both the stars were seen sporting the official black-coloured merchandise of the film with their names written on it.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next.

Interestingly, Ek Villain was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including Malang, Aashiqui 2 among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her Malang director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Roy, family test positive for Covid 19: 'We had no symptoms at all'

Watch Madhuri Dixit learn Dilbar's hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

Hardik calls son 'my heart, my life', Natasa Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react

Huma Qureshi: I realised seeing my picture everyday in the paper is not good for my mental health

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, Ek Villain revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.

Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug, among others.

Also Read: Mira Rajput spends her afternoon trying quirky jewellery: 'Afternoon in the girls club'

Apart from the Ek Villain sequel, John also has films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Pathan coming up. Meanwhile, Arjun has Bhoot Police in the pipeline. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer action movie Radhe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun kapoor tara sutaria

Related Stories

bollywood

Huma Qureshi: I realised seeing my picture everyday in the paper is not good for my mental health

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:30 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone reminds fans to 'breathe', Ranveer Singh is all hearts, see pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:28 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP