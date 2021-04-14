Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria gear up for second schedule of Ek Villain Returns

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria headed to Goa for shooting the second schedule of their upcoming romantic thriller Ek Villain Returns.

Both the actors took to their Instagram Stories to tease fans. Tara shared a boomerang video and wrote, "Aye Villain! Are you ready? Let's gooo @arjunkapoor."

While, Arjun shared a selfie and wrote, "Aye Villain, let's do this!!!". Both the stars were seen sporting the official black-coloured merchandise of the film with their names written on it.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next.

Interestingly, Ek Villain was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including Malang, Aashiqui 2 among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her Malang director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, Ek Villain revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.

Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher and Kalyug, among others.

Also Read: Mira Rajput spends her afternoon trying quirky jewellery: 'Afternoon in the girls club'

Apart from the Ek Villain sequel, John also has films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Pathan coming up. Meanwhile, Arjun has Bhoot Police in the pipeline. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer action movie Radhe.