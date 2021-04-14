Mira Rajput spends her afternoon trying quirky jewellery: 'Afternoon in the girls club'

Mira Rajput spent Wednesday afternoon designing and trying on quirky handmade jewellery. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted two clips. In the first one, she is seen wearing a bracelet and rings as she captioned it, "afternoon in the girls club". In the second clip, she is seen showing a neckpiece as she writes, "Quite a masterpiece."

Recently, she had also shared a post in which she's seen trying to make gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, along with daughter Misha Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Mira was seen making fun of Shahid on Instagram post. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Wear a mask." She channelled the popular small screen show Crime Patrol when she used the hashtag 'corona patrol'. She then gave her own twist to CID when she added, "ACP Shadyuman".

Last week, the couple left everyone laughing after they showed their parenting moments. Mira had shared a video where she was hunting for her makeup blending sponge. As she she looked for it in different corners of the house, she finally got it in an empty, inflatable swimming pool with one corner chewed up. "#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #sh*thappens," she captioned the video. Shahid responded, "I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

Neelima Azeem, talking about Mira in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, had said, "Maybe I understand her because she is young, she got kids at a very young age, she's extremely intelligent individual, yet she is kind and giving, understanding -- I was very understanding with my first husband with his talent and his expertise get that break and I actually said 'haan jao' She is somebody who doesn't try to get her attention or seek that highlight, she's just not a brat. She's well-brought-up."

