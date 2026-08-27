Arjun Kapoor breaks down remembering late mother Mona Shourie in emotional video from Anshula Kapoor's wedding. Watch

Last month, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony. Pictures and videos from the celebrations quickly surfaced online. Now, Anshula has shared a touching glimpse of her wedding day, seen through her brother Arjun’s eyes.

Arjun Kapoor got teary-eyed remembering late mother on Anshula Kapoor's wedding

Arjun Kapoor gets emotional remembering his late mother.

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On Wednesday, Anshula took to Instagram to share a video capturing Arjun’s emotional reaction as she married the love of her life. Arjun also delivered an emotional speech at the wedding, remembering their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. He said, “I want to take this moment to speak about our mom.” As Anshula looked at him from a distance, he added, “She would have loved every single moment over these last few days.”

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{{^usCountry}} Visibly emotional and struggling to hold back his tears, Arjun continued, “She would have loved every ritual. She would have loved every tiny detail and done exactly the way Rohan's family wanted. Sab kuch waise hi hota. She would have danced. She would have celebrated, and somehow she would have found a way to personally take care of each and every one of you who is here today. I know she is here with us tonight because itni jo baarish ho rahi hai na bahar, woh unke khushi ke aanshu hain. That's her blessings and she is blessing both of you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visibly emotional and struggling to hold back his tears, Arjun continued, “She would have loved every ritual. She would have loved every tiny detail and done exactly the way Rohan's family wanted. Sab kuch waise hi hota. She would have danced. She would have celebrated, and somehow she would have found a way to personally take care of each and every one of you who is here today. I know she is here with us tonight because itni jo baarish ho rahi hai na bahar, woh unke khushi ke aanshu hain. That's her blessings and she is blessing both of you.” {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun appeared overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears when Anshula hugged him on stage. Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "I’ve watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself. The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears… all of it. I knew my wedding would be emotional for me. I don’t think I was prepared for how emotional it would be to see it through my brother’s eyes. And I don’t think I fully understood what that day must have felt like for him until I watched this video."

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She added, "We’ve grown up together, annoyed the life out of each other, protected each other... We’ve already lived so many different versions of life side by side. And now there’s this one too. So much has changed, and so much will keep changing. But I think some relationships just grow around all of it. Bhai, no matter where life takes us, I’ll always be your little sister. And you’ll always be home to me. Love you always and forever."

Mona Shourie Kapoor, the first wife of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and mother of actors Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, died on March 25, 2012, at the age of 48. She had been battling cancer and hypertension before her health deteriorated. She died due to multiple organ failure. Her death came just weeks before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in May 2012, making it a particularly difficult period for the actor.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding

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Anshula tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on July 6. Sharing dreamy pictures from her wedding, she wrote, "Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation, My safest place, My easiest choice. Always you." Apart from members of the Kapoor family, the wedding was also attended by Ranveer Singh, a close friend of Arjun Kapoor.