Arjun Kapoor says he would've 'resented' Boney Kapoor had it not been for Janhvi and Khushi

Arjun Kapoor has said that had it not been for his bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, he would have 'resented many things' and might have not reconnected with his father, producer Boney Kapoor in the way he presently does. The actor is Boney Kapoor's son from his first marriage. Boney was married to Mona Shourie when he began his relationship with Sridevi.

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his evolved relationship with Boney Kapoor and credited half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for the improved bond between the father and the son. He also said that it was because of the duo that he has been able to see Boney in a different light and has been able to love him more.

"I’ve not lived with my father as much as I would have liked to. I keep getting told that I am like him, but I don’t see it. Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level," he told Harper's Bazaar India.

Arjun had previously said that while he understands why Boney fell in love with Sridevi, he cannot say what happened to his family at that time was 'okay'. Speaking with Film Companion, Arjun had said, "You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood. I don't agree... I can't say I'm okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can't say 'theek hai, hota hai (It's fine, these things happen)', because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who's dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand."